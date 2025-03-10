LCCS welcome new staff

Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed four new teaching staff.

The new teachers are Mrs Anita Carter, Miss Claudia Rush, Miss Robyn Bates and Miss Tahlai Holborow.

Mrs Anita Carter has joined as as a classroom teacher in primary, teaching a Year 3/4 class. Miss Claudia Rush and Miss Robyn Bates are both relief, and Miss Tahlai Holborow is the new Hub and Spoke teacher, and she covers a few other schools as well as LCCS.

“Welcome to our school, it’s great to have new faces and new ideas.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.