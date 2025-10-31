LAP DUX 2024
Congratulations are extended to Mr Harry Roscarel, previously of Ungarie Central School.
Harry was recognised as the Lachlan Access Program Dux for 2024 at the recent graduation lunch.
To be awarded the LAP Dux, a student must achieve the highest ATAR across all four LAP schools. Harry was unable to attend due to work commitments, so Mrs Jane Cooper accepted the award on his behalf.
Well Done Harry!
Source and Image Credit: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
