Landfill office gets relocated

The Bland Shire Council has announced a change at the Ungarie Landfill. The office at the Ungarie Landfill will be relocating to improve convenience and customer service. Please see the location of the new office pinned on the map below. Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.

Last Updated: 18/02/2026By

Latest News

A try on debut

19/02/2026|

Condobolin’s Nate Vincent (above) made his debut for the Newcastle [...]

New members

18/02/2026|

Sharon Coleman (below) and Maddison Donnelly (above) are the newest [...]

We recommend