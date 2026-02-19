Landfill office gets relocated
The Bland Shire Council has announced a change at the Ungarie Landfill. The office at the Ungarie Landfill will be relocating to improve convenience and customer service. Please see the location of the new office pinned on the map below. Source and Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook page.
