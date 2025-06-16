Lake Cowal Evolution Mining Excursion

On Monday 26th May, Tullibigeal Central School students Ellijah, Dylan, and Ricky embarked on an insightful tour of the Lake Cowal Gold Mine, accompanied by a comprehensive careers presentation. During their visit, they delved into the diverse career opportunities within the mining industry and gained a deeper understanding of the operational processes at a gold mine. One of the highlights was learning about the substantial amount of gold extracted from each truckload, offering them a tangible sense of the scale and significance of mining operations. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Newsletter.

Last Updated: 12/06/2025

