Lake competes in Dubbo

On Thursday 5th September, the Lake Cargelligo Central School Under 14’s, Under 16’s and Opens rugby league teams competed in the NRL NSW – Central Schools 7’s State Finals in Dubbo.

The Opens team won their first game against Walcha 36-10. In their second game the boys faced Dunedoo coming away with a 20-16 victory. After winning the first two games the boys finished as undefeated state champions. After leading the boys to victory, captain Koden was awarded with the Open’s MVP of the Tournament. A huge thank you to the Under 16’s players that backed up for the Open’s team.

The Under 16’s team also went through the day undefeated beating Gulargambone 24-10, Lightning Ridge 26-16, Boorowa 30-18, and Uralla 32-10. This meant that the team were crowned undefeated state champions. After playing some fantastic football throughout the day, Jackson was awarded with the Under 16’s MVP of the Tournament.

The Under 14’s team kept the streak going by also going through the day undefeated beating Gularambone 24-12, Dunedoo 22-16, and Boorowa 16-10. This meant that the team were also crowned undefeated state champions. After playing some outstanding football in each of his games Tyrelle was awarded with the Under 14’s MVP of the Tournament.

Each of the boys displayed excellent sportsmanship and behaviour throughout the day and represented LCCS with pride.

“A massive thank you to assistant coaches Minya, Jayden, Craig and Mr Kendall who were a huge help to Mr Carter on the day. Thank you also to the parents and family that travelled to Dubbo to support the boys throughout the day.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.