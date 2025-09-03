Lake Cargelligo’s big charity concert on again in spring
By Adam Kerezsy
The Oliver Townsend Memorial Concert will return to the Memorial Hall on Thursday September 18.
Every two years the communities of Lake Cargelligo, Tullibigeal, Murrin Bridge, Euabalong, Euabalong West and Naradhan converge on the Memorial Hall in Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo, to sing, dance and play in support of a worthy community cause.
Oliver Townsend, the eldest son of Liz and Colin (Woolly) Townsend, became sick in early 1998.
Diagnosed with cancer, he and his family began a long winter travelling between Lake Cargelligo and Melbourne for Oli’s treatment.
A community-driven benefit concert was organised to help offset the costs associated with travelling and living away from home.
Admission to the concert was a gold coin donation, and the acts comprised everything from school groups to teachers bumbling about on stage in strange costumes. It was a massive success, and raised over $3000.
Tragically, Oli died later the same year. Liz and Woolly were overwhelmed by the support they had received from the community, and decided to establish a fund that would enable other local families to also receive financial support when their kids needed medical treatment in far-flung cities and towns.
Many tens of thousands of donated dollars and 27 years later, the fund continues to achieve its intended purpose, and the principal fund-raising mechanism remains one and two dollar coins dropped in a bucket at the Oliver Townsend Memorial Concert, which is held every two years.
The concert will commence at 7pm on Thursday September 18, in the big hall down near the big lake, and everyone is (of course) welcome.
For further information please contact Adam Kerezsy 0429 981 062 or kerezsy@hotmail.com
Latest News
Tasha embraces a new Landcare role
By Melissa Blewitt Tasha Hurley is embracing a new role [...]
Nate heading to Newcastle Knights
Condobolin’s Nate Vincent has signed a three-year deal with the [...]
Lake Cargelligo’s big charity concert on again in spring
By Adam Kerezsy The Oliver Townsend Memorial Concert will return [...]
CHS Students Shine During Work Placement
Eighteen students from Condobolin High School and one from Tullibigeal [...]
Brooklyn places runner-up
Congratulations to Lake Cargelligo St Francis Xavier School student Brooklyn [...]
Discussing emergency situations
Trundle Central School sent their thanks to Senior Constable Hefferen [...]