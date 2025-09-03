Lake Cargelligo’s big charity concert on again in spring

By Adam Kerezsy

The Oliver Townsend Memorial Concert will return to the Memorial Hall on Thursday September 18.

Every two years the communities of Lake Cargelligo, Tullibigeal, Murrin Bridge, Euabalong, Euabalong West and Naradhan converge on the Memorial Hall in Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo, to sing, dance and play in support of a worthy community cause.

Oliver Townsend, the eldest son of Liz and Colin (Woolly) Townsend, became sick in early 1998.

Diagnosed with cancer, he and his family began a long winter travelling between Lake Cargelligo and Melbourne for Oli’s treatment.

A community-driven benefit concert was organised to help offset the costs associated with travelling and living away from home.

Admission to the concert was a gold coin donation, and the acts comprised everything from school groups to teachers bumbling about on stage in strange costumes. It was a massive success, and raised over $3000.

Tragically, Oli died later the same year. Liz and Woolly were overwhelmed by the support they had received from the community, and decided to establish a fund that would enable other local families to also receive financial support when their kids needed medical treatment in far-flung cities and towns.

Many tens of thousands of donated dollars and 27 years later, the fund continues to achieve its intended purpose, and the principal fund-raising mechanism remains one and two dollar coins dropped in a bucket at the Oliver Townsend Memorial Concert, which is held every two years.

The concert will commence at 7pm on Thursday September 18, in the big hall down near the big lake, and everyone is (of course) welcome.

For further information please contact Adam Kerezsy 0429 981 062 or kerezsy@hotmail.com