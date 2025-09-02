Lake Cargelligo Youth Centre breaks a sweat!

The Lake Cargelligo Youth Centre has been spending each Tuesday afternoon at the Lake Gym exploring fitness and wellbeing while having heaps of fun, as part of their 10 week fitness program! The Youth love learning how all of the different equipment works and discovering their own favourite workouts! Lachlan Youth Services is facilitated by Lachlan and Western Regional Services Inc. Trips and activities like these wouldn’t be possible without the generous funding received from the NSW Government and Lachlan Shire Council. Report and Images Contributed.