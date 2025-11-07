Lake Cargelligo Airport to receive much-needed funding

By Melissa Blewitt

Lake Cargelligo Airport will receive $150,197 to upgrade lighting to LED, upgrade electrical, and install a backup generator.

Lachlan Shire Council was granted the funding through Round 11 of the Federal Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program.

Lake Cargelligo was one of seven regional airstrips in the Parkes Electorate sharing in more than $1.6 million.

The Department of Planning Housing and Infrastructure also received $113,572 for Tibooburra Aerodrome which will assist with the widening of existing taxiway to accommodate Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said in remote parts of New South Wales, airstrips and aerodromes provided critical access to everything from emergency care and disaster response,

to provision of connections with other communities.

“Some communities in North-West New South Wales are a long way from help in times of emergency,” he explained.

“A working, safe and accessible airstrip is not a luxury, it is absolutely essential, particularly as we approach another flood and bushfire season.

“I am pleased to see that the Brewarrina, Goodooga, Lake Cargelligo, Wilcannia, Tibooburra, Warren and Lightning Ridge airports and aerodromes have been included in the Federal Remote Airstrip Upgrade Program, and I look forward to seeing these projects implemented.”