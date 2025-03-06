Laisvas wins the Picnic Cup

By Melissa Blewitt

Laisvas has taken out the $11,000 Inland Petroleum Condobolin Picnic Cup.

A strong crowd gathered to enjoy the 2025 Condobolin Picnic Races on Saturday, 22 February under brilliant sunshine.

At odds of $1.60 (Favourite), Laisvas beat outsider Dancing in the Sky (Allan Prisk, Kate Petersen – $12) by over five lengths on a good track. Valadyium (Connie Greig, Todd Bailey- $8) placed third.

The five-year-old Chestnut Mare is trained by Connie Greig of Dubbo and had Leandro Ribeiro on board. She is owned by Miss C Greig.

In Race One, the Vella Stock Feeds Maiden Plate over 1,000 metres, Vita Amorosa (NZ), trained by Nikki Pollock and with jockey Todd Bailey in the saddle, claimed victory. The four-year-old Brown Mare ($8) beat Shades of Truth (Nikki Pollock, Arthur Pollock – $4) and Regal Lady (John Heath, Emily Waters – $6). Vita Amorosa (NZ) is owned by Gold Coast Racing Pty Ltd.

Race favourite Joanneski (Nikki Pollock, Arthur Pollock – $1.90) took out the KMWL and Co Ross Berry and Rob Staniforth Trophy Handicap over 1,000 metres. The four-year old Brown Mare beat Blackhill Kitty (Connie Greig, Todd Bailey – $5) and Billy Bent Ear (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro – $3).

Joanneski is owned by Hillside Stud, Mrs PJ Polito and L Pollock.

In the Forbes Livestock and Equipment and Service Co Class One Trophy Handicap over 1,100 metres, Rebel Love (Connie Greig, Todd Bailey – $5) beat outsider Parnassus (Allan Prisk, Emily Waters – $13) and the race favourite Hammoon Summer (Rodney Robb, Paul Zerafa – $4.20). The five-year-old Chestnut Mare is owned by Miss C Greig and Mr F Roberts.

Pahang (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro) passed the finishing post first in the Chamen’s Supa IGA Class Two Trophy Handicap over 1,400 metres. Glenfield Fox (Greg O’Niell, Paul Zerafa – $18) was second and Chookster (Connie Greig, Todd Bailey) was third. The eight-year-old Chestnut Gelding is owned by Miss C Greig.

In Race Six, the Condobolin Milling Class Three Trophy Handicap over 1,700 metres, race favourite Allande (Connie Greig, Leandro Ribeiro – $1.80) claimed the top prize. Boys Cry (Nikki Pollock, Arthur Pollock – $6) ran second while Mad Harry (Nikki Pollock, Todd Bailey – $2.80) secured third place. The six-year-old Chestnut Mare is owned by Miss C Greig.