Ladies Day 2025

On Saturday 31st May, the 2025 Trundle Ladies Day was held.

“A big thank you to all the amazing ladies that joined us in the tent. It was a fantastic day made even better by all of you. We can’t wait to do it again next year” read a post on the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.

“Thank you to the great group of men who took over the canteen for the day to allow our lovely ladies to enjoy their day in the tent.

“Thank you to all the amazing Ladies Day sponsors who donated prizes: Murrumbogie Pastrol Co, Grain & Press, The Produce Shed Eugowra, Trundle Hardware, Stem the Florist Condobolin, Capelli On Main, Beautyful by Steph, LaBella Medispa Parkes, Kel Thomas Tuppaware and Robyn Taylor.” the post continued.

“Thank you to the amazing girls from Take A Sip Forbes for serving up delicious drinks all day. Thanks also to Charlie Goodsell for the great live music!” the post concluded.

Scores on the day were: Sunnies 20 Oberon 6 and Boomers 0 Oberon 42.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club Facebook page.