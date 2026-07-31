Lachlan Shire Council adopts budget focused on services, infrastructure and community priorities

By Melissa Blewitt

Lachlan Shire Council’s annual budget provides $58 million to deliver strong investment in roads, community infrastructure and essential services across the shire.

The budget includes $24.5 million in capital works and is supported by $24.9 million in Commonwealth and NSW Government grant funding, enabling Council to continue delivering key projects while maintaining responsible financial management.

A major focus of the capital works program is the shire’s road network, with $9 million in grant-funded road projects aimed at maintaining and improving transport connections for residents, businesses, freight operators and visitors.

Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM said the budget reflected Council’s commitment to investing in community priorities while planning for the future.

“This budget invests in the services, facilities and infrastructure our communities rely on every day, while continuing to pursue grant funding opportunities that help us deliver more for Lachlan Shire,” he explained.

The budget also includes significant investment in community services and facilities, with $740,000 allocated to Home and Community Care services to help residents access support close to home.

Tourism and economic development remain a focus, with $1.3 million committed to visitor experience initiatives designed to encourage more people to explore and spend time throughout the shire.

Council has allocated $260,000 for community grants and events, including shire-wide ANZAC Day and Australia Day commemorations, while $2.4 million will be invested in sporting grounds, swimming pools and recreational facilities.

A further $800,000 has been earmarked to continue the McInnes Street Lake Cargelligo land development, supporting future housing supply and growth opportunities.

General Manager Ian Greenham said the budget balanced investment in services, infrastructure and long-term financial sustainability.

“Council is continuing to take a disciplined approach to financial management while delivering projects and services that support liveability, access and opportunity across the shire,” he stated.

Council will continue to provide updates to the community as projects are delivered throughout the 2026–27 financial year.