Lachlan Agencies win round seven of Business House Bowls

Condo Sports Club Bowls

Round seven of the Business House Bowls was won by Lachlan Agencies 1, the Lucky Winners were Taxis and the Lucky Losers were Maspro Girls. Thanks to Brayden and Sam Davis for sponsoring the night. The overall winners for the spring competition were Concrete Yard Gurus, thanks to Betta Home Living for sponsoring the prize and the runners up after a playoff were Googar Grinds, thanks to the club for sponsoring their prize. Thanks as always to the sponsors, cooks, bar staff and definitely not least, the greenkeepers.

On Sunday the 7th, Ian Kelk and Cary L’Estrange won the day defeating Michael Waller and Trent Wighton, in the other game, Pauline Dimos and Mark Marshall defeated Michael Collins and Al Stuckey. Last weekend, Laurie Thompson and Mark Marshall won the sausages defeating Steve Taylor and Al Stuckey, and Ian Kelk, Cary L’Estrange and Bill Logan won the day defeating Trent Wighton, Michael Collins and Pauline Dimos.

In the second Semi Final for the Major Pairs, Pete and Andrew Brasnett defeated Michael Waller and Lloyd Merritt in a close game, twenty three to nineteen. This sets up a Final between Team Brasnett and Team Davis. Brain Tickle showed that age will narrowly beat middle age any time and defeated Al Barnes in a Minor Singles Semi Final twenty five to twenty three. The card was actually headed Minor Pairs, I guess they were beside themselves with excitement.

Wednesday afternoon bowls, 2pm start names in by 1:30, $10 to enter and the chance to win a chook, and, with the onset of the warmer weather, On Sunday morning the Meat Run is run with the winners taking home a $30 voucher from Condo Quality Meats, names in by 9:30 for a 10am start, $15 to enter. All are welcome.

Contributed