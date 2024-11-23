Kyron extends time

Congratulations to Condobolin’s Kyron Croaker, who has signed with the Newcastle Knights after an outstanding 2024 season. “Kyron has also extended his time with Pacific Sports Management (PSM) Agent Bryson Goodwin after spending the year learning, getting advice and support from Bryson,” a post on the Pacific Sports Management Facebook Page read. “Big things are ahead for a Country boy from Condobolin, and everyone at PSM is excited to be part of this team.” Image Credit: Pacific Sports Management Facebook Page.