Knox Community Connections

Advertorial.

Knox Grammar School, nestled in the leafy surrounds of Wahroonga, Sydney, is proud to have built an extensive community that stretches across regional New South Wales and overseas. We have celebrated our centenary this year and our connections with this community remain central to who we are. Many of our boarders share ties with former Knox students—whether they be brothers, fathers, or uncles. Some of these links date back to the school’s very first boarders in 1924.

We cherish these lifelong relationships, especially as we welcome former students back as staff and mentors in the Knox Boarding Centre. Peter Li, from China, is one such Old Boy. After graduating in 2019, Peter returned to Knox as an intern Science teacher and also served as Assistant Head of Stage 6 Boarding. While pursuing a Bachelor of Secondary Education and Bachelor of Science degrees at the University of Sydney, Peter contributed significantly to the school community.

Reflecting on his time at Knox, Peter says, “Unlike many students who work hard from the start of Year 11, my experience in that year—the year I joined Knox—was rather disorienting. Being in a new country was much more challenging than I had anticipated. The cultural differences, new academic environment, and being away from home created a whirlwind of emotions.”

He continued, “The staff at Knox were incredibly supportive. Regular check-ins, academic guidance, and personal support helped me navigate through this transition.”

Peter’s journey at Knox has deeply influenced his decision to pursue teaching. “It was through these experiences that I understood the power of empathy and support. I made a promise to myself that I would strive to be a source of light for others, offering help whenever it’s needed. This commitment ultimately inspired my choice of teaching as a profession.”

Knox isn’t just about academics—it’s about character building and exploring every opportunity to fulfil one’s potential. This is a philosophy Peter embraced as a student and now personifies as a teacher.

In addition to the academic benefits, boarding at Knox offers regional boys the chance to broaden their horizons by connecting with peers from around the globe. It’s not just international students who benefit from this cultural exchange; Australian students gain valuable insights into other cultures, fostering a more global perspective.

Online applications for Knox Boarding Scholarships for boys from regional areas open on 11 November 2024 and close on 5 February 2025, with exams held in Sydney and Dubbo in February 2025.

To learn more about Boarding at Knox, we encourage you to tour the Boarding House when you’re next in Sydney. Alternatively, you can contact Martin Gooding, Head of Engagement, at 02 9473 9768 or goodingm@knox.nsw.edu.au to discuss how Knox Boarding could support your family.