Kindness Day

On Thursday 20 June, Tullibigeal Central School hosted their kindness afternoon where students engaged in bead making, sports, and art activities. By all reports students had a great time. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 11/07/2024By

Latest News

Kindness Day

16/07/2024|

On Thursday 20 June, Tullibigeal Central School hosted their kindness [...]

We recommend