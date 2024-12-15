Kinder Transition Graduation

Thursday 28th November, Lake Cargelligo Central School finished their 2024 Kinder Transition program with a Graduation Assembly & Parent Information Session. The new Kinder cohort performed ‘Galumph Went the Little Green Frog’, and were presented with their graduation certificates and school readiness packs. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

