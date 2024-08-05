Kinder Special Persons Day
On Friday 21 June, West Wyalong Public School Kindergarten students welcomed their friends and family into their classroom for Special Persons Day. A very impressive dance performance was held before everyone sat for a shared morning tea. It was lovely to see so many families in attendance. Source and Image Credits: West Wyalong Public School Facebook page.
