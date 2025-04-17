Kicking up dust and going for bust at Condo 750

By Melissa Blewitt

Todd Ridley has won the 2025 Condo 750 (Moto) title.

The seasoned competitor from Condobolin, beat Corey Banks and Liam McConnell, to take top spot on the podium.

In the Auto section, Andrew and David Travis finished first. The local pairing of Daniel Jones and Bernard Weber secured second place. William Dunn and Gareth Edwards came third.

The top 10 finishers for the Moto were Todd Ridley (Bike 23), Corey Banks (Bike 31), Liam McConnell (Bike 6), John Payten (Bike 50), Scott Huggins (Bike 7), Nikolas Forsyth (Bike 70), Mark Blake (Bike 5), Zac Manwaring (Bike 2), Matthew Gillespie (Bike 15) and Bradley Greenfield (Bike 19).

Overall top 10 place getters in the Autos were Andrew Travis and David Travis (Car 206); Daniel Jones and Bernard Weber (Car 209); William Dunn and Gareth Edwards (Car 201); Stephen Riley and John Doble (Car 202); Cameron Denham and Warren Denham (Car 220); Ben Hogan and Kiah Beer (Car 224); Brian MacCabe and Roland Dymond (Car 211); Thomas Cox and Peter Butler (Car 219); Trevor Hanks and Paul Borg (Car 207); and Paul Loughnan and Grant Hore (Car 210).

The Ray Davis Memorial Trophy was awarded to Annmarie Seaton (sponsorship officer), Kelle Mooney (treasurer) and Bruce Broad (Track Coordinator and Advisor). This accolade is given to the most consistent and enthusiastic volunteers of the year.

Max Irvine (Moto) together with Ben Hogan and Kiah Beer (Auto) were named Rookie of the Year at 2025 event. This award was presented by Ryan Hall (Vice President) and Bruce Broad (Track Coordinator and Advisor).

Don Lark was recognised with the Andrew L’Estrange Memorial Trophy. This is given to the local competitor who comes closest to the position where Andrew finished in his last 750.

The Fossil Award (for Oldest Moto Finisher) was presented to Malcolm Marks (Charleville).

The following competitors came first in the Auto classes: Ben Hogan and Kiah Beer (Production 4WD); Paul Loughnan and Grant Hore (Modified Production 4WD); Warren and Tania Irons (Modified Prototype 2WD); Andrew and David Travis (Unlimited 4WD); Thomas Cox and Peter Butler (Side by side).

The following riders were recognised in the Moto classes at this year’s Condo 750: H1 – Zac Manwaring (first); Jacob Russell (second) and Malcolm Marks (third); H2 – Todd Ridley (first), Liam McConnell (second) and Matt Gillespie (third); H3 – Corey Banks (first), John Payten (second) and Scott Huggins (third); Masters – Over 45 – Mark Blake (first), Jamie Patton (second) and Don Lark (third); Open Bike Adv – Trent Giles; Best Placed 2 Stroke – Liam McConnell.

A presentation night for competitors was held at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Sunday, 6 April. Awards were donated by Maspro, and additional award products were donated by Penrite Oil.

“A huge thank you to the Condo 750 Committee, approximately 80 volunteers, landholders, Becc Kontrec, John Kontrec and the extended audio and media team; competitors, supporters and all the moving pieces that go into making this event!,” a post on the Condo 750 Facebook Page read.

“Thank you all for a cracking 2025 Condo 750 Kickin Up Dust and Goin For Bust!”