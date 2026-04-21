Kicking up dust and going for bust at Condo 750
Todd Smith and Chris Holman have won the 2026 Penrite Condo 750 (Auto) title. In the Moto section Gregory Prisk finished first. Corey Banks was second and Archie Conner claimed third. A presentation night for competitors was held at the Condobolin SRA Pavilion on Sunday, 29 March.
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Kicking up dust and going for bust at Condo 750
Todd Smith and Chris Holman have won the 2026 Penrite [...]
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