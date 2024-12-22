Kiacatoo CWA

Kiacatoo CWA Notes December 2024

On Tuesday 3rd December we all met at the home of Ruth and Bill Worthington for our final meeting of the year for which would be followed by our Christmas Party.

Unfortunately, our Guest Speakers during the year were unable to attend our party as they were already going to other functions, as a lot of are, at this busy time of year.

At our meeting we discussed various outings and events to be added to our Calendar for 2025 before it’s finalised and printed. During the meeting, I took the opportunity of thanking the ladies for their hard work during the year which jointly helped make my first year as President and our year together a success.

Members brought along a lovely variety of meats and salads to share for lunch followed by an equally delicious selection of desserts and Christmas pudding with custard, cream or ice cream before we did our gift exchange. It was a very nice way to relax and go into recess over the Christmas/New Year Break until February next year.

We are thinking of those members and family recovering from recent operations and hospital stays, wishing you a speedy recovery.

Our next Meeting will be held at the library at 1pm on Tuesday 4th February 2025.

Contributed by Tina Harris – Publicity Officer.