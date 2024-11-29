Kiacatoo CWA

Kiacatoo CWA November 2024

Our last Meeting was held on Tuesday 5th November at the home of Judy Johnson. We had our meeting and then enjoyed a lovely lunch together made of mains and desserts contributed by all present on the day. It was also Melbourne Cup Day, so we enjoyed a sweep and watched the race. Ruth Worthington celebrated her birthday during the month. Happy Birthday Ruth.

During our Meeting we were asked to do the Trading Table at the next Council Meeting on Tuesday 26th November and those members who can have been busy baking cakes, biscuits and slices and getting cuttings potted up in readiness for the day.

Our next Meeting will be held at the home of Ruth and Bill Worthington on Tuesday 3rd of December which will be followed by our Christmas Party. I have tried to invite our Guest Speakers for the year to come along sadly they can’t all be there as they have other parties on at this time of year. Following our Christmas Party, we will be in recess until February next year.

Our next Meeting first Meeting for next year will be 1pm at the Library on Tuesday 4th February 2025.

I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our Members, Guest Speakers, Library Staff and their families a very Merry Christmas for 2024 and best wishes for the New Year to come.

Contributed by Tina Harris, Publicity Officer.