Keiron makes the cut

Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Keiron has made it through the first cut out for the Western Rams Andrew Johns Cup squad. They played a trial match on Saturday, 13 December against the Panthers Development squad in Blayney with Keiron scoring a nice try. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.

