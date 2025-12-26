Keiron makes the cut
Condobolin Junior Rugby League player Keiron has made it through the first cut out for the Western Rams Andrew Johns Cup squad. They played a trial match on Saturday, 13 December against the Panthers Development squad in Blayney with Keiron scoring a nice try. Image Credit: Condobolin JRL Official Facebook Page.
