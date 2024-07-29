Keep the Fire Burning
On Saturday 13th July, West Wyalong Local Aboriginal Land Council held ‘Keep the Fire Burning’ for NAIDOC Week. The event consisted of a large bonfire, dance groups, live music, kids games, coffee van and a delicious roast dinner. The celebration was a success with many in attendance. Source and Image Credits: I Love West Wyalong Facebook page.
