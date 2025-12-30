Kate selected for SHAPE Exhibit
Congratulations to graduating Ungarie Central School Kate Jackson, who has been successful in gaining selection to the SHAPE exhibition, following her Major Textiles Projects nomination earlier this year.
SHAPE presents a selection of outstanding major projects by HSC Design and Technology, Industrial Technology and Textiles and Design students in NSW. The exhibition runs from March 26 – April 11 2026 at the University of Technology Sydney.
Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
