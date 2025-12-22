K/1/2 share their work

Trundle Central School K/1/2 students were so excited to show family/carers their class work from throughout the year at the Open Classroom that was held on Tuesday 2nd December. The young students enjoyed showing their classrooms and school work to their loved ones. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

