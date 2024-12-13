K/1/2 explore Ungarie Museum

Ungarie Central School students in K/1/2 walked to the museum to explore the history of Ungarie and the old buildings and businesses recently. They watched snippets from Henderson’s film showing footage from around the town. Students were amazed to see that Ungarie used to have sheep sales and enjoyed sitting at the old-school desks. Students were asked what they thought of the museum, these are some comments made: ‘It was the best museum ever’, ‘This was mind blowing’, ‘Interesting’, ‘Amazing’, ‘Incredible’ and ‘This was better than going to McDonalds’. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.