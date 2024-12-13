K/1/2 explore Ungarie Museum
Ungarie Central School students in K/1/2 walked to the museum to explore the history of Ungarie and the old buildings and businesses recently. They watched snippets from Henderson’s film showing footage from around the town. Students were amazed to see that Ungarie used to have sheep sales and enjoyed sitting at the old-school desks. Students were asked what they thought of the museum, these are some comments made: ‘It was the best museum ever’, ‘This was mind blowing’, ‘Interesting’, ‘Amazing’, ‘Incredible’ and ‘This was better than going to McDonalds’. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Newsletter.
Latest News
Police teach students Cyber Safety
On Friday 22nd November, the Police Liason Officers from Griffith [...]
Children having fun
Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Blasters have been enjoying learning new [...]
Danielle takes out the top title
Condobolin Sports Club Women’s Bowls On Thursday 28th November 2024 [...]
K/1/2 explore Ungarie Museum
Ungarie Central School students in K/1/2 walked to the museum [...]
Secondary Girls Trip
Wednesday 20th November to Friday 22nd November, all Trundle Central [...]
Hitting the fairways
Condobolin Sports Club Golf Saturday, we played a 4 person [...]