K/1/2 Dubbo Excursion
On Wednesday 5th November, Trundle Central School K/1/2 students enjoyed a fantastic day full of fun activities and interesting learning experiences!
Students put their putting skills they have been learning during sport to the test, with an 18 hole game at Pegasus Putt Putt.
They then headed to the adventure park to have a play on the equipment.
They then explored and learnt about the history of the Dundullimal Homestead, how it was made, the people who lived there and how it’s different and the same to the present!
What a wonderful day!
Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
