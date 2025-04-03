K/1/2 celebrate Harmony Week
To celebrate Harmony Week recently, Trundle Central School K/1/2 students explored a range of Yulunga Traditional Indigenous Games, Kho-Kho a traditional Indian game, listened to stories by Mem Fox and learned about each others cultures and interests by designing their own hand prints to add to the classroom tree. How amazing! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.
