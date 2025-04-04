Junior Cricket come runner-up

Congratulations to the Trundle Junior Cricket team who were the Runner-up in the Grand Final! Your effort, teamwork and sportsmanship is to be commended. Well done! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Junior Cricket Club Facebook page.

