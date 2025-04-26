Jumping back into Netball

By Hayley Egan

Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Netball Club are back for another season and began their first round by competing against Wyalong on Saturday 5th April.

In A Grade, the score was Tulli 52 to Wyalong 41. Imrie’s Buses and Lake Taxi Truck Players Player was Jessie Tyack and the Waren Bendall Coaches Award went to Tahlia Bendall.

B Grade score was Tulli 43 to Wyalong 52. Deano’s Diggers Award Players Player went to Caitie Kelly and Dillons Transport Coaches Award went to Kady Amarant.

C Grade score was Tulli 38 to Wyalong 31. Nutrien Ag Players Player went to Charliee Jones and the Waren Bendalls Coaches Award went to Lara Noll.

C Resereve score was Tulli 14 to Wyalong 26. Mount Hope Hotel & Wimmera Stock and Grain Players Player went to Teagan Elwin and the Richard Worner Coaches Award went to Leah Jones.

Under 16s score was Tulli 88 to Wyalong 12. Geoff Row Players Player went to Charlee O’Connor and the Monk Shearing Coaches Award went to Chelsea Bendall.

Under 13s score was Tulli 24 to Wyalong 10. Jemalong Wool Players Player went to Tahlai Judd and the Riverina Livestock Coaches Award went to Veritty Turner.

Image Credits: Emma Bendall via The Mighty Tullibigeal Grasshoppers Facebook group.