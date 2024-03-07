Joining the team

The WCC Language Program is excited to welcome Jermaine Davis (ABOVE) to their team. Jermaine will be undertaking a traineeship and be mentored by Marion Wighton-Packham. “It was wonderful to see him comfortably immerse himself into the tasks at hand while sharing a laugh,” Mrs Wighton-Packham said. “Flourishing and thriving language benefits our children, families and community.” Information provided by Marion Wighton-Packham/Image Credit: WCC Language Program Facebook Page.