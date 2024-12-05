John wins A Grade

Condobolin Sports Club Golf

Sunday, we played the December monthly medal and the 5th round of the Chamens Xmas hamper.

Winner of A grade was John Adams with 71 nett, runner up was Ryan Edwards with 72 nett.

B grade winner was Lachlan Yeo with 76 nett c/b from Mick Hanlon 76 nett.

Ball comp winners W. Ritchie, I. Myers and V. Hanlon.

NTPs all grades J. Adams, no. 9 A. Richards, no. 17 D. Lark and T. Stuckey.

Saturday 7th December, we will play a 4 person ambrose sponsored by G & S Fabrication, and there will be early tee off for those attending the Santa charity crawl, otherwise it’s normal tee time.

After 5 rounds of the Chamens Christmas Hamper the leaderboard looks like this D. Bell 113, R.Edwards 111, G. Moncrieff 110, with a few Hovering around the 108 mark that could easily overtake with 1 round to go on Saturday 14th.

The 9 hole summer comp is growing rapidly, this weeks winners were Jordy Halls team, they can collect their winnings when they defend their title this week on the front nine.

The course was fertilised last week and has been rained in, perfect timing, we will be laying turf on the new greens soon, so be ready to help when the time comes.

Friday night badge draws and raffles are firing up, seafood trays start tonight (Friday 6th December) and the badge draw is $1300, handy amount to fill the grog fridge for Xmas, so duck over for and hour and treat the ‘trouble and strife’ to a well earned wine on the deck and possibly take home a tray or two.

How good is golf?

Mister Nothergreen.