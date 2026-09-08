Jobs for the region

By Melissa Blewitt

The Syerston Scandium Project, located near Fifield in the Lachlan Shire, has attracted significant strategic interest.

Fifield is about 50 kilometres north of Condobolin, with the project expected to create employment and contracting opportunities for the town and surrounding communities.

This month, the United States government announced a conditional financing package worth approximately US$400 million (about A$560 million) through its Department of War’s Office of Strategic Capital to support development of the project and establish a Western-aligned scandium supply chain.

The arrangement is intended to strengthen supply for defence and advanced technology industries.

Syerston Scandium Project Geoffrey Newcombe and Sunrise Energy Metals’ Environment, Approvals and Community Lead Bronwyn Flynn visited Condobolin and met with Lachlan Shire representatives and Councillors after the announcement.

“Syerston represents a substantial investment in the region, supporting up to 150 construction jobs and around 75 ongoing local roles once in full production, along with opportunities for local businesses and suppliers,” he explained.

“Preliminary works will begin in the very near future on the water pipeline from Warroo to the mine site, and full construction of the pipeline will begin later this year.

“We’re also finalising Modification 8, a minor update to our existing project approvals, which we expect to lodge with the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure this week. Once lodged, the Department will place it on public exhibition, and we’ll be notifying the community directly so they’re aware and can have their say through that process.

“With strong global demand for critical minerals like scandium, Syerston will continue to build opportunities and support communities across the Central West for decades to come.”

Scandium is a critical mineral used in the aerospace, defence and automotive sectors, and nearly all of the world’s supply comes from China, Russia and Ukraine.

“As the Project moves into this next phase, staying connected with the local community remains a priority. We’ll be out and about across the region in the coming months, creating more opportunities to talk directly with residents about the Project, including at the upcoming Condobolin Show,” Mr Newcombe stated.

“Alongside this, the Project has also reached an important milestone in its financing. The proposed 25-year U.S. Government loan facility is a significant step forward for the company, substantially de-risking the Project and providing a strong funding base to keep moving forward.”

A dedicated website for the Syerston project has also launched, www.sunrisescandium.com.au, which will be updated with project information for the local community.