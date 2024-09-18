Jamie Chaffey chosen as Seat of Parkes Candidate

Gunnedah’s Jamie Chaffey has been preselected as The Nationals’ candidate to contest the seat of Parkes, which covers Condobolin, at the next federal election.

He was chosen from two other candidates – Michael Cooper and Peter Strahorn, both from Dubbo – at the party’s preselection meeting in Narrabri on 3 August.

Mr Chaffey said he was honoured to be chosen as The Nationals candidate and looks forward to getting to know communities throughout the Parkes electorate over the coming months.

“I am proud to call this region home and I am deeply committed to continuing Mark’s legacy of delivering for the people of the Parkes electorate,” he stated.

“Over the past two years, our regional communities have been left behind and I will fight to ensure they get what they deserve.

“We need to get cost of living back under control, improve access to healthcare and education in our regions and invest in affordable and reliable power. I believe that to build a strong future for our next generation, we must develop industry within our communities to create opportunities for our young people to stay and raise their families here.

“I am looking forward to engaging with constituents and listening to their concerns, ideas and opinions as I travel around the electorate on the campaign trail.”

Mr Chaffey has been the Mayor of Gunnedah since 2016 and has also served as Chair of the Country Mayors Association of NSW since 2022, Chair of the Namoi Unlimited Joint Organisation of Councils in 2018, and is on the board of the AUKUS forum of Nuclear Advisory Board.

A boilermaker by trade, he is a local businessman and prior to his involvement in local government, Mr Chaffey served as president of the Gunnedah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton congratulated Mr Chaffey on his preselection and said he will be a fierce advocate for the Parkes electorate.

“I have worked closely with Jamie over the years both in his role as Mayor and his involvement with The Nationals and I know he has a deep passion for bettering our region,” he said.

“I’m excited the Party has chosen someone of such high calibre. Jamie has been a hardworking community leader; he understands the issues facing our communities and knows that regional Australia is the backbone of our economy.

“He is not afraid to stand up for what he believes in, and I know he will work tirelessly to ensure the people of the Parkes electorate can continue to thrive into the future.

“I look forward to working with Jamie until the election is called, helping him meet and get to know as many people in the electorate as possible.”