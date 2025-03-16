Jaden selected!

Congratulations to Jaden Glasson who has been selected in the Western Open Boys’ Basketball Team. He will now play at the State Championships in Shoalhaven. Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 13/03/2025By

17/03/2025|

