International Women’s Day Long Lunch success

Women from across the Condobolin area attended an International Women’s Day Long Lunch, on Sunday, 9 March at the Condobolin Sports Club. The inclusive event aimed to bring women together to celebrate, socialise and network. The occasion also aimed to raise funds for the Condobolin Branch of Can Assist. Guest speakers included Chiara Stommel, Susannah Ford, Leonie Parker, and Louise French. Over 100 attendees enjoyed a complimentary drink and lunch. Many also took the opportunity to embrace the theme of the event: ‘Sparkle Up Your Day’. Organisers were overjoyed at the community response to the event and could not have been happier with the overall success of the day. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.