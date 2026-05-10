Installing new turf

Lake Cargelligo Central School recently leveled up with some fresh new turf for primary and secondary. “Thank you to Chris, Chrissy and Ado, our wonderful GAs, for bringing school holiday upgrade projects to life!” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 06/05/2026By

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Installing new turf

10/05/2026|

Lake Cargelligo Central School recently leveled up with some fresh [...]

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