Insight into rural education

By Melissa Blewitt

Condobolin Public School welcomed six pre-service teachers to the educational facility on Wednesday, September 9, as part of the Beyond the Line initiative.

The visiting teachers spent time in classrooms, meeting students and staff while gaining first-hand insight into teaching and learning in a rural school environment.

Beyond the Line provides pre-service teachers with valuable opportunities to experience education in rural and remote communities, while showcasing the professional and personal opportunities available beyond metropolitan schools.

The school said it was delighted to welcome the pre-service teachers and hoped their visit gave them a glimpse of the rewarding experiences that come with working in a rural community.