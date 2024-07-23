Hunter attends Multi-Sport Day

Tullibigeal Central School student, Hunter, travelled to the Griffith Regional Sports Centre to participate in a multi-sport day recently. Hunter joined with other local schools and played a range of games including pickle ball, wheelchair rugby, cricket, NRL, athletics and golf. Hunter had a fantastic day. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Newsletter.

