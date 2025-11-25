Huge success at the Burgoyne Speech Night

On Wednesday 22nd October, Tottenham Central School students attended the Burgoyne Speech Night, which was a huge success, with the new speech format proving to be an outstanding way to honour James Burgoyne and celebrate the farming community. Every student delivered with confidence and pride, and the standard was exceptional — it truly could have gone either way. Congratulations to Toby Chase (right), who was named the winner, Arlie Baker as runner-up, and Freya who received the encouragement award. “We’re so proud of all our students for the effort, courage, and passion they showed in representing our school and community.” read a post on the Tottenham Central School Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.