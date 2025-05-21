Huge crowd for Condo verse Young Rugby Union

Condobolin Rugby Union

Saturday 10th May, the Condo Rams hosted the Young Yabbies at Ram Park. There was a great attendance of Condo spectators and experts to watch the Rams put in a gallant effort, only to succumb to a well-drilled side who looked like they had been playing together for years.

The Rams need to keep their processes in place, continue to work hard, and train together, and it won’t be long before they are playing as a well-oiled machine like the Yabbies.

In the first half, Condo could not get their hands on the ball for love nor money. Highlights of those first 20 minutes were some huge hits in defence by Gill Toole in the centres, as well as Jack Toole, the second rower, getting up in the opposition’s faces and being a general nuisance to them (sidenote: this big redfella can anchor a boat race).

One of our first touches of the ball came from breakaway James Moon, who ripped the ball away from one of their players in a genuine steal. We somehow lost the ball to Young, and the next play featured a huge try-saving tackle from 9, Tom Clemson.

25 minutes in, we won our first scrum, and Phar did a solid hit-up. The forwards recycled the ball, with Will Clemson adding a great clearing kick, one of many on the day.

With about five minutes to go in the half, Condo took a quick tap, and Gil made a bust up the middle. Captain Jarrod nearly scored from a quick pick and drive, but the ball was recycled well. Quick through the backline, with Nixo throwing the final pass to Kirky, who scored. Will Clemson converted.

Iron Man Payne, with lightning reflexes, caught a bullet kick from short range and kicked to touch to finish the half.

Half-Time: Condo 7 – Young 27

The second half was a similar story, with Young’s forwards trucking it up the paddock and finding some backs in the clear to get over the try line on a few occasions.

15 minutes into the second half, Condo took a quick tap with Big Bad Baz taking the Yabbies on in a South African Bomb Squad-style hit-up. The ball was recycled well out to the backs, with Gill Toole breaking the line and passing down the backline to Nixo, Phar, and Kirky handling the ball, with Jarryd backing up as a number eight should. He was the receiver of the last pass to score the try.

Midway through the second half, Condo had more of the ball and was retaining it well through some aggressive pick-and-drives and short ball runs delivered by the halfback. Callum Wald seemed to be involved 1,000 times during this 10-minute session of play.

Young again had the ball, but it was intercepted at close range by Kirky. The ball was passed out the backline, with the boss, Bart, doing a speedy run down the sideline, which ended with a Condo penalty. A quick tap was taken, and the old warhorse who found his boots in the bottom of an air seeder, Will Colless, charged over for a try from 10 meters out (later that night, I heard it was 50 meters out).

From the kick-off, Nick Manwaring gave a spirited chase to force a penalty against Young. A quick tap was taken, and Moonie picked a fight with Young. It turns out Moonie was defending a Condo player whose head was being targeted by a Young player.

The Young player got shown the cheese and was sent to the bin for 10 minutes.

Joey Press showed some excellent defence in the dying minutes in true Condo spirit.

Final Scores:

Game: Condo 17 – Young 54

Boat Race: Condo 1 – Young 0

Condo Points: Gill Toole (3), Callum Wald (2) and Tom Clemson (1).

Players’ Player: Gill Toole

Thanks to all the volunteers, players, sponsors, and supporters.

How good is country rugby?

The Blue Dot.