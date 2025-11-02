Howell Movement played

Bridge

On Tuesday, we were graced with the presence of Marie and Gail from West Wyalong. Great to see them again as we have not been travelling as much lately. Life seems to get in the way!

We played a Howell movement and John and the Phantom won with 4,620 points. Second were our visitors with 3;580 points. Third were Bonnie and Max with 2;560 points. On the day voids were very common.

Wednesday was another Howell movement. Bonnie and Max won with 3,060 points. Jan and Debbie were second with 2,450 points, followed by Lorraine and Dick with 210 points. The bad cards followed them around all night. This sometimes happens and it is so frustrating! The minors, especially diamonds were the order of the day. There was one small slam available.

Melbourne Cup Day is fast approaching, and this is a reminder that we will be “frocking up” on the day. Also Christmas is tearing along. We will be celebrating on 7th December, so please let us know if you will be attending.

When everything is coming your way, you are in the wrong lane!

Take care, Bridget.