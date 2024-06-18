High School hosts National Sorry Day event
On Friday, 24 May West Wyalong High School hosted a National Sorry Day event at McCann Park. “Councillor Jill Funnell addressed the audience reiterating that we all have a role to play when it comes to reconciliation, and in playing our part, we collectively build relationships and communities that value Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples histories, cultures, and futures,” a post on the Bland Shire Council Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Bland Shire Council Facebook Page.
