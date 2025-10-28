Helping TCC with Working Bee
The Trundle Children’s Centre send their thanks to the local committee and families who were able to help at an impromptu working bee on Monday 6th October! “We are creating a safe space for the joeys to play in the fresh air throughout the day and we are grateful to the volunteers who have put in the hours to bring it all together.” read a post on the Centre’s Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Trundle Children’s Centre Facebook page.
