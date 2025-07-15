Heath and Caden trial for Western Boys Touch Team
On Monday 23rd June, Lake Cargelligo Central School students Heath and Caden trialled for the Western boys Touch Team in Dubbo.
Both boys played extremely well and displayed outstanding sportsmanship during the games, seeing them both selected in the possibles and probables team.
From this team, after displaying exceptional skills, Caden was selected to play in the Western Boys Touch Team and will compete in the State Championships in August.
“Many thanks to the parents for their dedication to the boys and their sport. Well done everyone.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.
Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
