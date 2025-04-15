Healthy Harold visits students

The Healthy Harold Life Education Van recently visited Tullibigeal Central School, bringing important lessons on cyber safety, making good decisions, and the risks of drugs, alcohol, and vaping. Students participated in interactive sessions that helped them understand how to make informed choices and take care of their health and wellbeing. A big thank you to Mr. O’Brien for picking up the van. Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.