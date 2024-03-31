Having fun in Trundle

On Saturday 16th March, some of the Bogan Gate Public School students attended the Trundle Back In Time event. The students participated in kids activities and had lots of fun getting their faces painted. Source and Image Credits: Bogan Gate Public School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 27/03/2024By

31/03/2024|

30/03/2024|

