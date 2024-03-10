Harry makes the team
Ungarie Central School sent student Harry Roscarel their congratulations on being selected from the NSW All Schools 19 Years & Under Cricket Carnival as a member of the NSW team. This team will compete at the Australian Carnival in Mackay during August. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central Schools Facebook page.
Latest News
Explore Riverside Walk
Have you explored the Riverside Walk yet? This peaceful shared [...]
St Joseph’s students recognised
Hard working students at St Joseph‘s Parish School Condobolin were [...]
Swimming Carnival Results for 2024
Tottenham Central School held their annual Swimming Carnival on Friday [...]
Harry makes the team
Ungarie Central School sent student Harry Roscarel their congratulations on [...]
Tile Mural finally installed after long wait
The Ungarie Central School tile 'Connection' mural has finally made [...]
Diving into CPS swimming Carnival
Condobolin Public School held their annual swimming carnival on Wednesday, [...]