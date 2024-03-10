Harry makes the team

Ungarie Central School sent student Harry Roscarel their congratulations on being selected from the NSW All Schools 19 Years & Under Cricket Carnival as a member of the NSW team. This team will compete at the Australian Carnival in Mackay during August. Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central Schools Facebook page.

Latest News

11/03/2024|

