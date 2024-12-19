Happy Daze victorious

Condo Sports Club Bowls

The final week of the Spring Business House Bowls Comp was held last Thursday, the overall winners were Happy Daze with Lachlan Agencies 2 runners up. The Winners of the night were Foodworks with Swiss Watch Centre the lucky winners and the Gaggling Grannies the lucky losers. In the ring Foodworks beat Logan’s Bobcats, Swiss Watch Centre beat Spot 4, Lachlan Agencies 2 beat Braden Davis Personal Training 1, Sloshies beat RSL Club, Bridge Club beat Gaggling Grannies, Condo Taxis beat Fireys, Googar Grinds beat Concrete yard Gurus, and Holy Moses beat BDPT 2. That’s it until the Autumn Comp which will probably kick off in February. Thanks to our Sponsors Betta Home Living, the Bridge Club, Bill Logan, the Blue Shop, the Fireys, Ian Mainwaring, Hamish Wald, the Tickle Family, and Condo Quality Meats who provide the meat trays each week. Thanks also to the people who prepare and cook the food, the bar staff and the grounds staff for keeping the beer cold and the greens to the high standards they are.

Sunday morning saw eighteen players brave the heat, Steve Brasnett, Michael Leal and Pam Nicholl won the day defeating Max Johnson, Nick Moody and Laurie Thompson who decided he wasn’t very successful as a left hander. In the other games Ian Kelk, Darren Seton and Zena Jones defeated Pauline Dimos, Pete Brasnett and Bill Cunningham, and Michael Waller, Don Jackson and Michael Coe defeated Steve Taylor, Lisa Rosberg and Cary L’Estrange. Thanks to Lachlan Agencies for donating the prize hams.

Contributed.