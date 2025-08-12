Half Day Public Holidays declared for West Wyalong Show

By Melissa Blewitt

A part-day public holiday has been officially declared in recognition of the West Wyalong Show.

Minister for Industrial Relations, the Hon. Sophie Cotsis MP, officially declared part-day public holidays for the Bland Shire Local Government Area in early June.

The declared part-day public holidays will be observed from 12pm to 6pm on Wednesday, 3 September 2025 and Wednesday, 2 September 2026. These dates coincide with the annual West Wyalong Show and mark the first time a Shire-wide public holiday has been granted for this event.

Bland Shire Mayor Brian Monaghan welcomed the announcement.

“This is a great outcome for our community. Declaring a Shire-wide public holiday for the West Wyalong Show recognises the importance of this event to our region. It gives more families, workers and community members the chance to come together, support local exhibitors and enjoy everything the Show has to offer,” he explained.

“This decision ensures more residents across the Shire can attend and participate in the much-loved West Wyalong Show, supporting local traditions, agriculture, and community spirit.”