Half Day Public Holidays declared for West Wyalong Show
By Melissa Blewitt
A part-day public holiday has been officially declared in recognition of the West Wyalong Show.
Minister for Industrial Relations, the Hon. Sophie Cotsis MP, officially declared part-day public holidays for the Bland Shire Local Government Area in early June.
The declared part-day public holidays will be observed from 12pm to 6pm on Wednesday, 3 September 2025 and Wednesday, 2 September 2026. These dates coincide with the annual West Wyalong Show and mark the first time a Shire-wide public holiday has been granted for this event.
Bland Shire Mayor Brian Monaghan welcomed the announcement.
“This is a great outcome for our community. Declaring a Shire-wide public holiday for the West Wyalong Show recognises the importance of this event to our region. It gives more families, workers and community members the chance to come together, support local exhibitors and enjoy everything the Show has to offer,” he explained.
“This decision ensures more residents across the Shire can attend and participate in the much-loved West Wyalong Show, supporting local traditions, agriculture, and community spirit.”
Latest News
Reunion and Old Boys Day 2025
The Ungarie Magpies Football and Netball Club held its 2025 [...]
All Schools State Cross Country
Congratulations to Trundle Central School student Jessica Morgan on her [...]
Elders Photo Competition in focus
It's time to get your cameras out, the Elders calendar [...]
Rams show plenty of heart and determination
Condobolin Rugby Union Match Report: Condo Vs West Wyalong The [...]
Students practice dance moves
Lake Cargelligo Central School Krop (Kids Rapt on Performing) practice [...]
New Skatepark officially opens
After two years in the pipeline, The Tottenham Skatepark Development [...]